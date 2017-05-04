Barack Obama is building a recording studio

The 44th President of the United States has given his approval to the construction of a studio complex within the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago

Barack Obama has revealed plans to build a recording studio at his forthcoming Presidential Center in Chicago.

The 44th President of the United States, who left office after eight years in the White House back in January, will open the Center in the Illinois city in the coming years. Set to be a three-building campus, the facility will house the first digital-only presidential library, an auditorium, a museum and an outdoor park.

CNN are reporting that Obama and his wife Michelle have also green-lit plans to build a recording studio at the complex – which they have described as a “transformational project for the community” – with the former President keen to invite his famous friends to attend once it’s built.

“[It’s] a music recording studio where I can invite Chance The Rapper or Bruce Springsteen, depending on your taste, to come here and talk about how you can record music that has social commentary and meaning.”

Speaking about the Center itself, Obama said: “It’s not just a building. It’s not just a park. Hopefully it’s a hub where all of us can see a brighter future for the South Side… [it’ll] be a working centre for civic engagement and a place to inspire people and communities to create change.”