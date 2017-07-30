The EDM festival UNITE With Tomorrowland evacuated the site immediately.

22,000 festival-goers were evacuated from the EDM festival UNITE With Tomorrowland in Barcelona after a fire broke out on stage.

The stage caught fire last night (July 29) and the attendees were quickly evacuated from the city’s Parc de Can Zam.

No serious injuries have been reported but according to Spanish site El Periodico, some festival-goers were treated for anxiety. You can see a video of the fire below.

The one-day event was set to go on until 3am with a headlining set from Steve Aoki.

Writing on their Facebook page, UNITE With Tomorrowland said: “Tonight, July 29th 2017, the UNITE Barcelona stage caught fire due to a technical malfunction.

“Thanks to the professional intervention of the authorities all 22.000 visitors were evacuated safely and without reports of injuries. Authorities will follow up and continue the investigation with the local Spanish organizer of UNITE.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

However, comments on the post claim there was no professional help regarding the evacuation, with others claiming fire services turned up 40 minutes after the fire initially broke out.

Meanwhile, Y Not Festival has been cancelled due to ‘adverse weather conditions’. The Derbyshire festival was set to continue today but organizers have said “the risk was too severe.”

In a new statement posted on the festival’s website said: “The safety of our guests, performers and crew is our primary concern and the potential risk was too severe for Sunday to go ahead. We are very sorry for the disappointment and disruption caused to everyone who was looking forward to the final day of the festival.”

They added that attendees should pack up their tents and belonging and ‘leave the site calmly over the course of the day.’

Additional support for the car parks has allegedly been put in place, while the festival will ‘provide campsites, food stalls and welfare’ for those staying until tomorrow (July 31).