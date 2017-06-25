These security guards had an excellent time dancing to Barry Gibb at Glastonbury

The Bee Gee seemingly got everyone moving with his performance in the hallowed 'legends slot'

Barry Gibb‘s stand-out show on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2017 was a definite crowd-pleaser – with the festival’s security staff even taking the time to dance during the Bee Gee‘s set.

The veteran musician delighted the huge crowd who’d gathered to watch him and his band perform in the hallowed ‘legends slot’ on Sunday afternoon (June 25).

Drawing on hits from the Bee Gees’ voluminous back catalogue, Gibb’s rendition of the 1977 disco hit ‘Stayin’ Alive’ was a particular highlight.

At one point in the song, the cameras panned to the front barrier of the Pyramid Stage to show a number of the Glastonbury security staff performing a choreographed dance routine to the song. Watch a clip of that moment below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Earlier in the set, Gibb donned a Bee Gees-style gold jacket given to him by a festivalgoer before playing ‘Tragedy’.

Gibb, laughing at the crowd’s chant of “Barry, wear the jacket / Barry, wear the jacket / La, la, la, la“, asked if a member of the stage crew could retrieve the jacket from the crowd – which was being offered by one of three festivalgoers who’d dressed up as The Bee Gees – as “it would be a pleasure to put it on.”

Gibb’s set came ahead of performances on the Pyramid tonight by Chic (who kicked off at 5:45pm), Biffy Clyro (7:30pm) and headliner Ed Sheeran (9:45pm).