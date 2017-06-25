Watch Barry Gibb dedicate ‘Words’ to “the people of Manchester and London” during Glastonbury ‘legends slot’ set

The Bee Gee also dedicated the song to his wife Linda, who was watching on from the side of the Pyramid Stage

Barry Gibb dedicated ‘Words’ to “the people of Manchester and London” during his set at Glastonbury 2017 this afternoon (June 25).

The Bee Gee played in the much-coveted ‘legends slot’ on the Pyramid Stage this afternoon, drawing a huge crowd as he took to the stage at 4pm for his 75-minute show.

Packing much of his feel-good set with an array of hits from the Bee Gees’ rich back catalogue, Gibb took a moment before performing ‘Words’ to dedicate the group’s 1968 single to the victims of the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London, as well as the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in west London.

“This song I’d like to dedicate, as always, to my wife Linda,” he began. “But also, I’d like to dedicate this to the people of Manchester, the people of London… this is how I feel about it all.”

Watch the dedication below.

Gibb later hailed the show as “the experience of a lifetime,” leaving the stage to a rapturous reception from those who had gathered in front of the Pyramid Stage as he closed his set with ‘Tragedy’.

Gibb’s set on Worthy Farm’s biggest stage comes ahead of sets later tonight by Chic (who kick off at 17:45pm), Biffy Clyro (7:30pm) and headliner Ed Sheeran (9:45pm).