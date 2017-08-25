Bastille dedicate ‘The Currents’ to ‘giant, orange baby’ Donald Trump during Reading performance

The band changed the lyrics of the 'Wild World' track to reference the US President too

Bastille have dedicated ‘The Currents’ to Donald Trump during their Reading Festival performance.

The band played second from top on the Main Stage earlier tonight (August 25), ahead of Kasabian‘s headline performance.

“This song is dedicated to a giant, orange baby,” said frontman Dan Smith by way of introduction to the ‘Wild World‘ track. During the song he changed the lyrics to ask “Why won’t Trump stop firing up the crazies?“

Elsewhere in the set, he reflected on the band’s first performance at the festival. “This is absolutely insane,” he told the crowd after ‘Good Grief’. “I can’t believe we get to do this. Thank you for being here. We played here a few years ago on the Festival Republic stage and we didn’t know if anyone would turn up.”

He continued: “Luckily for us, they did and I think that was the first time we thought we might be able to get to do this for a job.”

During the performance, the band showcased tracks from their first two albums, ‘Bad Blood‘ and ‘Wild World’, as well as their now-traditional cover that mashes up Corona’s ‘The Rhythm Of The Night’ and Snap’s ‘Rhythm Is A Dancer’.

The band closed their set with “Thank you so, so much,” Smith said beforehand. “We’ve just had one of the funnest hours of our lives.”

Bastille played:

‘Send Them Off!’

‘Laura Palmer’

‘Warmth’

‘Flaws’

‘The Currents’

‘Good Grief’

‘Glory’

‘Bad Blood’

‘Blame’

‘Overjoyed’

‘Icarus’

‘Of The Night’

‘Fake It’

‘Things We Lost In The Fire’

‘Pompeii’