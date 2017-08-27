Bastille discuss Green Day’s response to their cover of ‘Basket Case’

Bastille have revealed that Green Day have the band a rare seal of approval for their recent cover of ‘Basket Case’. Watch our video interview with the band above.

The band recorded a cover of the ‘Dookie’ pop-punk classic for new TV show ‘The Tick’. Speaking to NME backstage at Reading & Leeds 2017, the band said that the reaction to their rendition was much better than expected – not just from fans, but Green Day themselves.

“We were asked to do it, and we were obviously tentative about it we absolutely love Green Day, and it feels very odd covering a song that’s a classic,” frontman Dan Smith told NME. “So we just thought ‘if we’re going to do it, let’s have fun with it, let’s do something that’s hopefully respectful to the original but completely a million miles in the other direction. So it’s got no band instruments, just live strings, live brass and classical percussion.

“Hopefully it’s respectful and captures the spirit of the song, but the main thing is that Billie Joe gave it the thumbs up. It was like handing in your coursework and being terrified of the result, but we got the thumbs up from him. Apparently they’ve never approved a cover before.”

Smith added: “We’ve done a lot of covers before when we’ve done these mixtapes that allow us to mess around with production and different sounds. We’re a band that divide opinion and when you cover a much loved classic you expect more hate.”

Bastille also spoke to NME about their feelings on potentially headlining Reading & Leeds in future. Watch our video above, where they also open up about new music, and why they’d never play ‘The Conservative Glastonbury’.

Reading Festival concludes today with performances from Muse, Liam Gallagher, Blossoms, Haim and many more, while Leeds ends with a headline set from Eminem after Major Lazer and KoRn.

