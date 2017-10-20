Bastille reveal they’ve finished writing third album

They are set to record the LP in the "next few weeks"

Bastille have confirmed that their next album is “pretty much written”.

The band released second album ‘Wild World’ last year, the follow-up to 2013 debut ‘Bad Blood’.

Speaking on TalkSport’s The 72 football podcast, drummer Chris Wood recently revealed that the group are planning on hitting the studio in the “next few weeks” to start recording their third LP.

“We [have] finished our [second] album campaign,” he said. “That’s us done for this album but we’re going to head back into the studio in the next few weeks.”

“The [new] album is pretty much written in some way shape or form but we need to go and make it and record it,” he added.

Wood also hinted that the band will contribute a song to an upcoming big movie. “There’s also a song coming out in the next few weeks which I can’t say anything about,” he said, “but it’s part of… possibly a film.”

The band’s frontman Dan Smith recently spoke to NME about the band’s third album, saying: “We never really stop writing and recording, but I can confirm we spent a lot of this year writing our third album.”

Speaking about the style and subject of the new album, Smith said: “We wanted to do something that feels a bit different, wanted to take it a step on from our last record and acknowledge that since we released that album the world seems an even more bizarre and tempestuous place.” However, he said the album wouldn’t “necessarily dwell on that,” and would serve as an “apocalyptic party record” instead.