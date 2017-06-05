Watch Bastille’s epic US road trip in ‘Glory’ video

The song featured on the band's latest album 'Wild World', released last September

Bastille have shared a video for their track ‘Glory’. Scroll below to watch.

The song featured on the band’s latest album ‘Wild World’, released last September. Its video was shot in Dallas during the band’s recent US tour and sees frontman Dan Smith on an epic road trip. According to a press release, the band “attempts to make sense of a post truth era” in the clip.

Smith says: “The song is about friendship and those woozy middle-of-the-night chats that drunkenly seem so important at the time. It’s my favourite track on “Wild World”, and we wanted the video to be a celebration of storytelling, relationships, and how two people can remember things completely differently.”

‘Wild World’ won Best Album at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 in February.

Speaking backstage at the awards, the London four-piece promised a “different” follow-up, hinting that they would avoid heavy, political topics.

“It’s really fun. It’s really different,” said frontman Dan Smith. “I want it to be completely different from our last album, and not as sprawling. We might not do a 19-track album this time.”

Smith addressed the heavy, political tone of ‘Wild World’, suggesting that the group’s next LP would avoid similar themes. Referring to Brexit, he said: “Our last album was essentially about trying to react to [world events]. Before we released it, stuff got even crazier and more disturbing. In a way it’s been quite cathartic playing those songs. [But] it’s obviously way more sad that they’re ringing more true.”

He added: “With the next record, it’s important to engage with everything that’s happening and let your voice be heard. Obviously we’re in opposition to a lot of opinions being thrown around, a lot of policies. But we’re also in a band. So maybe it’s our job to find a way – having made a heavy previous album – to find a positive way through it. I think with the next record, we’re gonna look elsewhere, and leave the searing political commentary to other more worthy acts.”