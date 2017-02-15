Bastille triumph in Best Album supported by HMV category at VO5 NME Awards 2017

The band’s second album ‘Wild World’ picked up the trophy

Bastille have won the award for Best Album supported by HMV at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 for their second record ‘Wild World’.

The London four-piece faced off tough competition from Kanye West, Skepta, The 1975, Radiohead and Beyoncé to claim the trophy.

The group kicked off the ceremony earlier in the night with a performance of their track ‘Good Grief’. The Maccabees guitarist Felix White and TV presenter Laura Jackson presented the award to the band.

“Thank you very much – I think we’re probably about as surprised as you are,” said Bastille frontman Dan Smith. “I think Adele put it better about winning over Beyonce, but thank you so much. We tried to make an album about how fucked the world seems and trying to get your head around it. I think everybody before us tonight has said much more articulate things than us four idiots could say.”

He added: “Thank you very much – have a fucking awesome night.”

Voting for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 is now closed. Following thousand votes from NME readers, Beyonce led the pack going into the ceremony with five nominations. The 1975, Skepta, Christine And The Queens and Bastille followed closely behind with four nods each.

In addition to Pet Shop Boys and Bastille, Dua Lipa will perform. Wiley will make a special appearance after collecting the Outstanding Contribution To Music award and the Bands4Refugees supergroup will perform covers to raise funds and awareness for Help Refugees.