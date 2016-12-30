BBC Four reveals details of George Michael tribute night

The channel will remember the pop star, who passed away on Christmas Day, tonight (December 30)

BBC Four has revealed details of its tribute to George Michael, which will broadcast tonight (December 30).

As reported yesterday (December 29), the channel has changed its schedule in order to honour the late pop star, who passed away on Christmas Day.

The programmes that will be shown during the period of special programming have now been announced, as Digital Spy reports.

The tribute evening will begin at 9pm with George Michael: A Different Life – a documentary about the singer’s personal life and career. Friends and artists such as Sir Elton John, Boy George and Noel Gallagher appear in the film, which also features interviews with Michael and explores his childhood, career with Wham! and more.

Following it at 10:30pm will be a TOTP2: Wham! Special, during which Mark Radcliffe will present a selection of performances from Michael and his pop partner Andrew Ridgeley on Top Of The Pops.

The final programme at 11pm will be a showing of George Michael Live At The Palais Garnier, which was filmed in 2012 around the release of the live album ‘Symphonica’. The film, which was aired on BBC One in the days immediately after Michael’s death, features live performances, behind-the-scenes footage and commentary from the singer.

Michael died on Christmas Day, aged 53, after suffering heart failure. He was found in his bed by his partner at his home in Goring-On-Thames, Oxfordshire.