Brian Pern tribute programme announced following his death in ‘segway mistake’

The former lead singer of prog-rock band Thotch was in his mid-sixties.

BBC Four has announced a tribute to Brian Pern following the fictional rock icon’s death in a “segway mistake”.

Brian Pern: A Tribute is being directed by Rhys Thomas OBE, who was already making a documentary film about Pern, the former lead singer of pioneering prog-rock band Thotch, when he sadly passed away.

Rhys Thomas OBE said of the news: “I am absolutely devastated that the documentary I was making about Brian’s future has now become a tribute following the terrible news. We have lost one of the greatest Brians in rock music. I am still in shock and will send him off in style in this programme.”

BBC Four’s Cassian Harrison added: “Brian Pern has been one of the biggest rock stars to feature on BBC Four – and BBC Four is famous the world over for its outstanding rock star biopics. This one for Brian will be up there with the best of them. God rest his soul.”

Brian Pern, created by Rhys Thomas and played by Simon Day, previously appeared in the BBC Four mockumentary series The Life of Rock, With Brian Pern and Brian Pern: 45 Years Of Prog And Roll.

His bandmates Pat Quid (Paul Whitehouse) and Tony Pebblé (Nigel Havers), plus manager John Farrow (Michael Kitchen), will feature in the documentary, BBC Four have confirmed.