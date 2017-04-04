BBC extends Glastonbury TV deal until 2022

The broadcaster has extensively covered the Worthy Farm festival since 1997

The BBC has extended its coverage of Glastonbury Festival until at least 2022.

The broadcaster has covered the annual Worthy Farm event since 1997, with its coverage extending in scope each year. Live performances and insights from the festival are now available to watch or listen to on the BBC’s TV, online and radio channels, with 25 hours of TV coverage alone registered last year.

The BBC’s Music branch has now announced that it will continue to cover Glastonbury until at least 2022, with a new five-year deal in place.

Reacting to the news, festival organiser Emily Eavis said: “We have worked closely with a fantastic team at the BBC since 1997, it has become an integral part of what we do at Glastonbury. Together we have created something really special – two decades of historic live broadcast from many of the biggest names in contemporary music.

“We are all very excited to look ahead to another five Glastonburys alongside the much-treasured BBC.”

Elsewhere in Glastonbury-related news, festival bosses managed to secure the future of their Worthy Farm site last week after signing a new contract with a neighbouring farmer.

“Glastonbury will always be here at Worthy Farm,” Eavis affirmed. “We have just signed a 17-year contract with one of our neighbouring farmers, so it’s very much as solid as it can be here at Worthy Farm.”