The event will take place at the O2 Brixton Academy

The bands Slaves, The Big Moon, Blossoms and George Ezra, amongst others, are set to perform at the BBC Music Introducing Live gig on October 4 2017.

The gig is being organised to celebrate the tenth anniversary of BBC Introducing, and will be held at the O2 Academy Brixton.

The artists were chosen due to the support they received from BBC Introducing at the start of their career. There are 170,000 artists registered to the platform, which showcases upcoming talent. In 2017, 58% of the acts performing at Reading and Leeds Festival first uploaded their music to the BBC Introducing platform.

In a press release, Blossoms said they were, “absolutely thrilled and honoured to be a part of the anniversary celebration and even more thrilled that it’s being held at such a prestigious venue, Brixton Academy.”

Presenters from BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 6, including Huw Stephens, Annie Mac and Steve Lamacq, are set to host the evening.

You can purchase tickets for the event here, or listen to the BBC Music Introducing Live show on BBC Radio 1 or the iPlayer Radio app from 7pm on October 4.