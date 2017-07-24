BBC Music announce massive festival to replace Glastonbury next year

Introducing The Biggest Weekend...

BBC Music have announced that they’ll be launching a huge festival for next year – offering “coverage similar to that around Glastonbury”.

The Worthy Farm festival will take a break in 2018 in order to give the farm, the village and the festival team a traditional year off before returning in 2019.

But in the meantime, the BBC has announced details of The Biggest Weekend, a new festival that will take place in four sites across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

The four day festival is set to take place across the May Bank Holiday (25-28 May) and promises a line-up that will appeal to listeners of Radio 1, Radio 2, Radio 3, and 6 Music.

The coverage is also expected to be similar to that of Glastonbury, with all sets being available on iPlayer alongside coverage on BBC radio stations.

The event will replace BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, but there are no plans for it to become an annual event ahead of Glastonbury’s return in 2019.

Bob Shennan, the director of BBC Radio and Music, said: “BBC Music has a strong history of bringing the nation together for some special moments, and this is the biggest single music event ever attempted by the BBC. We will be celebrating the diversity of music from four different corners of the country, bringing the best UK music to the world and the best global music to the UK.”