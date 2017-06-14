David Bowie, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, John Peel and more receive BBC Music Day blue plaques

BBC Music Day takes place on Thursday (June 15)

David Bowie, John Peel, John Lennon and Paul McCartney are among many music stars honoured with blue plaques for BBC Music Day.

Bowie receives two plaques in total, one in Soho in London to mark where the artist recorded his albums ‘Hunky Dory’ and ‘The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust’ and one in Kent to mark the formation of his early band The Manish Boys. Bowie’s backing band, the Spiders from Mars, meanwhile get a blue plaque in Hull.

John Lennon and Paul McCartney will be honoured with a blue plaque at the venue that they played their only gig as a duo, billed as The Nerk Twins, at the Fox and Hounds in Caversham, Berkshire.

Other notable blue plaques include a Syd Barrett plaque in Cambridge, a plaque honouring Doctor Who composer Delia Derbyshire in Coventry, a Lemmy plaque in Stoke, a plaque marking the Manchester flat where Factory Records was founded and a plaque honouring John Peel in Suffolk.

BBC English Regions controller David Holdsworth says of the news: “It is hugely prestigious to receive a British Plaque Trust Blue Plaque, usually only around two are awarded each year. To mark BBC Music Day across BBC Local Radio with 47 blue plaques is a fitting way to commemorate our listeners’ passion and pride for where they live and to celebrate our musical heritage.”