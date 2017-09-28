BBC Music Introducing announce more huge names for Amplify event

More names have been announced to participate in BBC Music Introducing presents Amplify event.

The event, which takes place in London’s ExCel centre from October 6 – 8, has been put on by the BBC to help rising musicians get to grips with the industry – via the medium on panels, workshops, talks and more.

Chase & Status, Melanie C, Marika Hackman, Nina Nesbit, JP Cooper and Rae Morris will no be joining in across the weekend across a variety of panels.

They will join existing names, which includes members of The Libertines, Blossoms, The Courteeners, Hurts, Frank Carter, Becky Hill, Annie Mac, Jo Whiley, MistaJam, Jamie Cullum, Bob Harris – all of whom will participate.

Tickets for the event start at £26, with various discount available for schools, colleges and universities. Get tickets here.

As anyone who has listened to my shows on Radio 1 or Radio 2 knows, I am passionate about giving up-and-coming musicians the chance to get heard and break into the mainstream” said Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley. “From a 19-year-old Adele doing her first performances, to seeing Coldplay taking their initial steps towards superstardom and the emergence of Biffy Clyro, I feel privileged to have been at the beginning of so many journeys.”

On October 4, BBC Introducing will also be holding a gig at Brixton Academy on October 4. George Ezra, Blossoms, Slaves, Nao, The Big Moon, Declan McKenna, Everything Everything and more are currently slated to be performing.