BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show slumps to lowest-ever ratings

Nick Grimshaw has hosted the morning programme for the last five years

BBC Radio 1′s breakfast show has slumped to its lowest ratings since recent records began.

The show, which has been hosted by Nick Grimshaw for the last five years, attracted 5.3 million listeners over the age of 10 per week in the three months prior to the end of September 2017. The show had attracted around 7 million listeners when Grimshaw took over the breakfast show in September 2012.

The figure is the lowest that Radio 1’s breakfast show has garnered since RAJAR began collecting such data in 1992, while the latest number is also thought to be the programme’s lowest audience figure since the breakfast show debuted in 1967.

However, despite the low numbers, one BBC source gave a positive spin to the breakfast show’s current ratings, telling The Guardian that the show is “still relevant as ever”.

“It is still the number one breakfast show for young people. But they don’t consume as much traditional radio as they used do.”

Radio 1’s overall ratings have also enjoyed a slight increase, with weekly ratings rising from 9.58 million listeners to 9.6 million.

Ben Cooper – the Controller of BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra and Asian Network – emphasised in a statement that the station is also enjoying its record numbers when it comes to online ratings.

“As we celebrate our amazing 50th anniversary, Radio 1 continues to be the most relevant youth brand in the UK today, with 10.55m weekly listeners (aged 10+), a record 5 million subscribers on YouTube, and 9.45 million subscribers on social media,” Cooper said.

“Having just been crowned National Radio Station of the year, 1Xtra further grows on its one million plus listenership and sees the highest ever audience for the Breakfast Show.”