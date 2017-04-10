Fans react after BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend tickets are all snapped up

Kings of Leon, Stormzy, Katy Perry and Little Mix are all playing.

Tickets for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2017 have been made available today (April 10).

This year’s event takes place in Hull, the UK’s City of Culture, on May 27 and 28.

Katy Perry will headline this year’s event, with Kings Of Leon, Stormzy and Little Mix all confirmed to perform too.

Tickets were made available in a ballot earlier today and all 50,000 have now been allocated. As always with BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, the vast majority went to local residents.

Fans have since shared their reactions to securing – or missing out on – tickets for the two-day event.

\

However, BBC Radio 1 told fans who weren’t lucky enough to win tickets: “We do have a final few tickets to give away in on-air competitions on Radio 1 – keep listening for further details about these.”

The full line-up for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2017 will be announced on April 19.

Kings of Leon are also due to play a massive show in London’s in Hyde Park on July 6. They will be supported on the day by Pixies, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Local Natives, Frightened Rabbit, Deaf Havana, Saint Motel, Tom Grennan, The Cactus Blossoms, Benjamin Booker and Billy Raffoul.

The British Summer Time show is a UK festival exclusive for Kings Of Leon, who’ll be rounding up the campaign for their acclaimed latest album ‘WALLS‘.

“It’s always a pleasure to party with our amazing fans at Hyde Park,” said drummer Nathan Followill when the show was announced in November. Tickets are still available from the BST website.