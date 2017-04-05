BBC mistakenly pronounces Radio 2 DJ Brian Matthew dead

The veteran presenter hosted 'Sounds Of The 60s' for 27 years.

The BBC has confirmed that veteran Radio 2 DJ Brian Matthew is still alive.

Earlier today, the corporation said in a statement that Matthew, known for presenting Sounds Of The 60s for 27 years, passed away last night (April 4).

However, the BBC has now released a new statement saying that Matthew’s family have “been in contact to say that he remains critically ill”.

“Our thoughts remain with his family at this very difficult time,” the corporation added.

Matthew joined the BBC in 1954 and became one of the first voices to be heard on BBC Radio 1. He presented Sounds Of The 60s from 1990 until late last year, when it was announced he was suffering from ill health.

The Who and Tony Blackburn, who succeeded Matthew as Sounds Of The 60s‘ presenter, are among those who paid tribute to Matthew after his death was mistakenly announced. The BBC’s Director-General Tony Hall also released a short statement paying tribute.

Matthew had been due to present a show called The Brian Matthew Years on BBC Radio 2 this Sunday (April 6). However, this show was postponed because of his ill health. In its place, BBC Radio 2 said earlier today that it will re-broadcast a career retrospective show that Matthew made in 2007.