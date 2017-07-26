BBC Radio One announce huge line-up for ‘Live Lounge Month’

Foo Fighters, Lorde, The Killers, London Grammar and Stormzy are among the names set for BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge month 2017 in September.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The station will once again be opening its doors for a month of special one-off gigs – also featuring the likes of Chris Martin, The xx, Harry Styles, Wolf Alice, Royal Blood, Jay-Z, Rita Ora, Miley Cyrus, Craig David and many more.

As well as hosting the shows from their London studio, they’ll also welcome special gigs from the US – with Foo Fighters performing live from Los Angeles and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s set from live from Malibu.

See the full line-up below, and for more information, visit here.

SEPTMBER

1 – Foo Fighters (Live from LA)

4 – Chris Martin of Coldplay (Live from Malibu)

5 – The Script

6 – The xx

7 – Thirty Seconds to Mars

8 – P!nk

11 – The Killers

12 – London Grammar

13 – Harry Styles

14 – Stormzy

15 – Miley Cyrus

18 – Rita Ora

19 – Wolf Alice

20 – George Ezra

21 – Rag’n’Bone Man

22 – JAY-Z

25 – Craig David

26 – Royal Blood

27 – Rudimental with James Arthur

28 – Lorde

29 – TBA

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

This comes after BBC announced a ‘replacement’ for Glastonbury 2018 with ‘The Biggest Weekend – taking place across four sites in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland next year, promising music to suit all tastes and ‘coverage similar to that of Glasto’.

Live Lounge Month opening act Foo Fighters, release new album ‘Concrete And Gold’ on September 15 and will play The O2 in London on September 19.