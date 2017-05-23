'Health and safety is our primary focus'

BBC Radio One have issued a statement ahead of this weekend’s Big Weekend festival, in the wake of last night’s terror attack in Manchester.

Last night saw 22 people killed and 59 injured after a terrorist struck the foyer at Manchester Arena as thousands of fans were leaving an Ariana Grande concert. While a number of gigs have been effected by the tragedy, fans are now looking ahead to BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend.

This weekend, BBC Radio One Big Weekend returns – this time to the 2017 city of culture in Hull. The full line-up features the likes of Kasabian, Haim, London Grammar, Lorde, Stormzy, Lana Del Rey, Christine & The Queens, and many more. In the wake of last night’s atrocities, they say that they’re looking into all security issues. It is hoped that it will go ahead.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those affected by the tragic events in Manchester,” a BBC Radio One spokesman said. “The health and safety of everyone involved in Big Weekend is now our primary focus and we are carrying out a full assessment, with the police and our partners, of every aspect of the festival.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

A full statement and more details is expected in the days ahead. Radio One’s Big Weekend is now in its 14th year and will be taking place at Burton Constable Hall in Hull, the UK City of Culture for 2017, on May 27 and 28.

An emergency hotline has been set up for anyone concerned about loved ones in the area or at the show. Please call 0161 856 9400. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.