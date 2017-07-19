BBC to launch six-part music TV show later this year

The programme will feature 30 minutes of performances, sketches and interviews

The BBC is to launch a six-part music TV show later this year.

The brand new series will be broadcast on BBC One and is expected to begin in autumn.

The programme will consist of 30 minute episodes featuring live performances, sketches and interviews. It will showcase both UK and international artists.

As Music Week reports independent production company Fulwell 73 has been commissioned to produce the series.

Bob Shennan, director of BBC Radio and BBC Music said the BBC are “always looking for new ways to bring music to our audiences”. “This series will be a fantastic opportunity to showcase the biggest and best UK and international bands and artists and we’re looking forward to working with one of the world’s most innovative and creative TV production companies,” he added.

Gabe Turner, a partner at Fulwell 73, added the production company are “delighted to be working with the BBC on such an exciting series. “The BBC’s heritage in creating and broadcasting world class music TV is second to none – their classic music shows were a big part of our childhoods growing up as fans devouring everything pop culture,” he said.

“The range of genres and different styles that people are listening to now is more diverse than ever before, and it’s a great time to be making a show that gives a mainstream TV platform to the most exciting stuff out there.”

More details will be announced later in the summer.