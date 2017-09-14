Beastie Boys give rare blessing for music to be used in ‘Destiny 2’ advert

They reportedly appreciated the "winking humour"

The Beastie Boys have relaxed their prohibition on their music being used in advertisements for the Destiny 2 video game trailer.

With very few exceptions, there has been a blanket ban on the use of Beastie Boys songs in advertisements since 2012. However, the band have now permitted the use of ‘Sabotage’ in the live action Destiny 2 trailer.

According to AdWeek, surviving members Mike D and Ad-Rock, “watched the two-minute mix of cinematic action and winking humor [sic] and gave their blessing.” AdWeek also reports that trailer director Jordan Vogt-Roberts had an existing relationship with the Beastie Boys that assisted him in securing the soundtrack.

Watch the ‘Destiny 2’ video game trailer below:

The ban on the use of tracks has been in place since Adam Yauch’s death in 2012. According to Rolling Stone, the former rapper indicated in his will that “Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, in no event may my image or name or any music or any artistic property created by me be used for advertising purposes.” The band have sued companies for using their songs in the past, notably toy company GoldieBox and Monster Energy, from whom they were awarded £427,000 in copyright violations.

Destiny 2 joins Star Trek trailers as one of the few occasions where the Beastie Boys have agreed to their music being used in advertisements. The 2016 Star Trek: Beyond trailer also uses ‘Sabotage’ in its soundtrack. Listen below:

In the same year that Star Trek: Beyond was released, the band refused Arnold Schwarzenegger the use of ‘Sabotage’ for his movie of the same name, Mike D reportedly citing that it “felt like too much of an endorsement” and that the Beastie Boys, “weren’t fans of Mr. Schwarzenegger’s recent . . . work.”

In May, KRS-One was forced to apologise after honouring Ad-Rock as opposed to Adam Yauch in a tribute to hip-hop rappers who have died.