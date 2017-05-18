The Beatles confirm new release and mix of legendary album

George Martin’s son claims there will be new mix of the ‘White Album’



Giles Martin, son of The Beatles producer George Martin, has confirmed plans to re-mix the band’s 1968 work ‘White Album’.

To mark the 50th anniversary of ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, Martin worked alongside engineer Sam Okell to re-mix the album in stereo. Speaking on Radcliffe and Maconie’s BBC Radio 6 Music show, he appeared to confirm plans to do the same for ‘White Album’.

Asked if there was more material in the Beatles’ archive to remaster, he joked: “I kind of hope not,” before adding: “‘White Album’, which will be the next release – that was when they started becoming properly indulgent…There are so many takes of ‘Sexy Sadie’, for instance. The efficiency went slightly out the window.”

Martin explained his motivation to re-mix early Beatles material – both giving collectors something to get excited about and modernising the band’s appeal. “My motivation – when I tell my kids or grandkids about this album that changed the face of pop music, you want them to put it on a go, ‘Yeah, I get it!’ rather than, ‘This sounds a bit old…’” he said.

He added: “It’s getting that balance between trying to provide people what they want. There’s quite a lot of stuff.”

Listen to Martin’s 6 Music interview here – he discusses a ‘White Album’ release 1 hour, 51 minutes in.

Liam Gallagher’s Pretty Green clothing recently launched a ‘Sgt. Pepper’s”-inspired range to mark the album’s 50th anniversary. R&B star Frank Ocean meanwhile thanked the band for “single-handedly” getting him out of writer’s block.

The Fab Four’s iconic album will be celebrated at a special pop-up shop in Liverpool from May 25. The shop will be located on 1 Matthew Street – the same street where the Cavern Club is located – until it closes on June 11.