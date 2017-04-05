The Beatles to reissue ‘Sgt Pepper’ for its 50th anniversary

Paul McCartney labels classic album 'such a lasting piece of art'

The Beatles‘ classic album ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ turns 50 this year, with the record getting a special anniversary reissue next month.

The album was originally released in June 1967 and is not only thought to be the band’s masterpiece but is also considered to be one of the greatest records of all-time.

On May 26, ‘Sgt Pepper’ will be reissued on CD and vinyl. Its super deluxe boxset features bonus recordings, alternate mixes, a 144-page book, a remastered version of the 1992 Making of Sgt Pepper documentary, plus restored promo films for ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ and ‘Penny Lane’.

“It’s crazy to think that 50 years later we are looking back on this project with such fondness and a little bit of amazement at how four guys, a great producer and his engineers could make such a lasting piece of art,” Paul McCartney says in a press release.

See the full tracklists for the different reissue packages below.

CD

(‘Sgt. Pepper’ 2017 Stereo Mix)

1. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

2. With A Little Help From My Friends

3. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

4. Getting Better

5. Fixing A Hole

6. She’s Leaving Home

7. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite!

8. Within You Without You

9. When I’m Sixty-Four

10. Lovely Rita

11. Good Morning Good Morning

12. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)

13. A Day In The Life



Deluxe [2CD, digital]



CD 1 : ‘Sgt. Pepper’ 2017 Stereo Mix (same as single-disc CD tracklist, above)



CD 2 : Complete early takes from the sessions in the same sequence as the album, plus various versions of “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Penny Lane”

1. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9]

2. With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 – False Start And Take 2 – Instrumental]

3. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1]

4. Getting Better [Take 1 – Instrumental And Speech At The End]

5. Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3]

6. She’s Leaving Home [Take 1 – Instrumental]

7. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 4]

8. Within You Without You [Take 1 – Indian Instruments]

9. When I’m Sixty-Four [Take 2]

10. Lovely Rita [Speech And Take 9]

11. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]

12. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Take 8]

13. A Day In The Life [Take 1 With Hummed Last Chord]

14. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 7]

15. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 26]

16. Strawberry Fields Forever [Stereo Mix – 2015]

17. Penny Lane [Take 6 – Instrumental]

18. Penny Lane [Stereo Mix – 2017]



Deluxe Vinyl [180g 2LP]



LP 1 : ‘Sgt. Pepper’ 2017 Stereo Mix (same as single-disc CD tracklist, above)

SIDE 1 SIDE 2

1. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band 1. Within You Without You

2. With A Little Help From My Friends 2. When I’m Sixty-Four

3. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds 3. Lovely Rita

4. Getting Better 4. Good Morning Good Morning

5. Fixing A Hole 5. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

6. She’s Leaving Home 6. A Day In The Life

7. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite!



LP 2 : Complete early takes from the sessions in the same sequence as the album

SIDE 3

1. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9 And Speech]

2. With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 – False Start And Take 2 – Instrumental]

3. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1]

4. Getting Better [Take 1 – Instrumental And Speech At The End]

5. Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3]

6. She’s Leaving Home [Take 1 – Instrumental]

7. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 4]



SIDE 4

1. Within You Without You [Take 1 – Indian Instruments]

2. When I’m Sixty-Four [Take 2]

3. Lovely Rita [Speech And Take 9]

4. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]

5. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Take 8]

6. A Day In The Life [Take 1 With Hummed Last Chord]



Super Deluxe [4CD/DVD/Blu-ray boxed set]



CD 1 : ‘Sgt. Pepper’ 2017 Stereo Mix (same as single-disc CD tracklist, above)



CD 2 : Complete early takes from the sessions, sequenced in chronological order of their first recording dates

1. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 1]

2. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 4]

3. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 7]

4. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 26]

5. Strawberry Fields Forever [Stereo Mix – 2015]

6. When I’m Sixty-Four [Take 2]

7. Penny Lane [Take 6 – Instrumental]

8. Penny Lane [Vocal Overdubs And Speech]

9. Penny Lane [Stereo Mix – 2017]

10. A Day In The Life [Take 1]

11. A Day In The Life [Take 2]

12. A Day In The Life [Orchestra Overdub]

13. A Day In The Life (Hummed Last Chord) [Takes 8, 9, 10 and 11]

14. A Day In The Life (The Last Chord)

15. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 1 – Instrumental]

16. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9 And Speech]

17. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 1 – Instrumental, Breakdown]

18. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]



CD 3 : Complete early takes from the sessions, sequenced in chronological order of their first recording dates

1. Fixing A Hole [Take 1]

2. Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3]

3. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Speech From Before Take 1; Take 4 And Speech At End]

4. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 7]

5. Lovely Rita [Speech And Take 9]

6. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1 And Speech At The End]

7. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Speech, False Start And Take 5]

8. Getting Better [Take 1 – Instrumental And Speech At The End]

9. Getting Better [Take 12]

10. Within You Without You [Take 1 – Indian Instruments Only]

11. Within You Without You [George Coaching The Musicians]

12. She’s Leaving Home [Take 1 – Instrumental]

13. She’s Leaving Home [Take 6 – Instrumental]

14. With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 – False Start And Take 2 – Instrumental]

15. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Speech And Take 8]



CD 4 : ‘Sgt. Pepper’ and bonus tracks in Mono

(Tracks 1-13: 2017 Direct Transfer of ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Original Mono Mix)

14. Strawberry Fields Forever [Original Mono Mix]

15. Penny Lane [Original Mono Mix]

16. A Day In The Life [Unreleased First Mono Mix]

17. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Unreleased Mono Mix – No. 11]

18. She’s Leaving Home [Unreleased First Mono Mix]

19. Penny Lane [Capitol Records U.S. Promo Single – Mono Mix]



DISCS 5 & 6 (Blu-ray & DVD)

Audio Features (both discs):

– New 5.1 Surround Audio mixes of ‘Sgt. Pepper’ album and “Penny Lane,” plus 2015 5.1 Surround mix of “Strawberry Fields Forever” (Blu-ray: DTS HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby True HD 5.1 / DVD: DTS Dolby Digital 5.1)

– High Resolution Audio versions of 2017 ‘Sgt. Pepper’ stereo mix and 2017 “Penny Lane” stereo mix, plus 2015 “Strawberry Fields Forever” hi res stereo mix (Blu-ray: LPCM Stereo 96KHz/24bit / DVD: LPCM Stereo)

Video Features (both discs):

– The Making of Sgt. Pepper [restored 1992 documentary film, previously unreleased]

– Promotional Films: “A Day In The Life;” “Strawberry Fields Forever;” “Penny Lane” [4K restored]

Meanwhile, Liverpool recently announced its plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘Sgt Pepper’.

Announcing plans for a two-part festival during May and June, the city’s mayor Joe Anderson said: “‘Sgt Pepper’ pushed creative boundaries and we want to do exactly the same. This is a festival which brings high-end art into the mainstream and gives it a Liverpool twist which is thought-provoking, sometimes cheeky and always entertaining.”

