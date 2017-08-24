Beck announces new album ‘Colors’ and shares new track ‘Dear Life’

The long-awaited record is finally on its way

Beck has announced the release of his new album ‘Colors’ and shared the first track to be taken from it.

The musician had previously suggested that the record would be out this spring, but later revealed he had some difficulty with the complex nature of some of the tracks. “To get everything to sit together so it doesn’t sound like a huge mess was quite an undertaking,” he told Rolling Stone earlier this year.

‘Colors’, the follow-up to the Grammy Album Of The Year ‘Morning Phase‘, will be released on October 13. You can watch the lyric video for ‘Dear Life’, the first track from it, below.

The record was largely produced by Beck and Greg Kurstin, apart from ‘Wow‘, which was produced by Beck and Cole M.G.N. ‘Fix Me’ was produced solely by Beck.

The tracklisting for ‘Colors’ is as follows:

‘Colors’

‘7th Heaven’

‘I’m So Free’

‘Dear Life’

‘No Distraction’

‘Dreams’

‘Wow’

‘Up All Night’

‘Square One’

‘Fix Me’

The record is now available to pre-order from Beck’s official website and will be released as a limited edition deluxe vinyl, featuring two 180g 45rpm red vinyl LPs in a special die-cut gatefold package. It will come with a customisable colour transparency cover and 24-page booklet.

Beck previously described the record as “simple and uplifting and galvanising, where the spirit moves you, that kind of feeling.”

He added: “This new record I focused on that feeling. It’s the easiest to fail at. Or to come off on one hand disingenuous, or on the other hand just trite, or, you know, there’s that fine line between platitude and just the truth. And that fine line between making a big commotion and a bunch of movement and just actual unadulterated joy.”