Beck announces another intimate London show for this week

He'll play Camden's Electric Ballroom on Thursday (October 13)

Beck will play another low-key London show this week after last night’s intimate surprise gig.

Sunday night (October 8) saw Beck cover The Clash and Gary Numan at London’s Omeara venue.

Now he’s announced that he will play a gig with his eight-piece band at Electric Ballroom in Camden on Thursday (October 13). Tickets go on sale tomorrow (October 10) at 10am, available here.

Beck releases his thirteenth studio album ‘Colors’ on Friday (October 13). He also appears on Later…With Jools Holland this week.

‘Colors’ is Beck’s follow-up to the Grammy Album Of The Year for 2015, ‘Morning Phase‘. Preview the album’s title-track here.

Beck previously described the record as “simple and uplifting and galvanising, where the spirit moves you, that kind of feeling.”

He added: “This new record I focused on that feeling. It’s the easiest to fail at. Or to come off on one hand disingenuous, or on the other hand just trite, or, you know, there’s that fine line between platitude and just the truth. And that fine line between making a big commotion and a bunch of movement and just actual unadulterated joy.”

See the full tracklisting for ‘Colors’ below.

‘Colors’

‘7th Heaven’

‘I’m So Free’

‘Dear Life’

‘No Distraction’

‘Dreams’

‘Wow’

‘Up All Night’

‘Square One’

‘Fix Me’