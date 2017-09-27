Hear a preview of Beck’s ‘Colors’ album title-track

Song features on musician's new record of the same name

Beck has previewed his new album title-track.

The musician will release his thirteenth studio album ‘Colors’ on October 13. Ahead of its release, Beck has shared a short snippet of ‘Colors’ – the song – in a promo video for the deluxe vinyl edition of the album.

Watch/listen below:

‘Colors’ is Beck’s follow-up to the Grammy Album Of The Year for 2015, ‘Morning Phase‘.

The record is now available to pre-order from Beck’s official website and will be released as a limited edition deluxe vinyl, featuring two red vinyl LPs in a special, die-cut gatefold package.

See the full tracklisting for ‘Colors’ below.

‘Colors’

‘7th Heaven’

‘I’m So Free’

‘Dear Life’

‘No Distraction’

‘Dreams’

‘Wow’

‘Up All Night’

‘Square One’

‘Fix Me’

Beck previously described the record as “simple and uplifting and galvanising, where the spirit moves you, that kind of feeling.”

He added: “This new record I focused on that feeling. It’s the easiest to fail at. Or to come off on one hand disingenuous, or on the other hand just trite, or, you know, there’s that fine line between platitude and just the truth. And that fine line between making a big commotion and a bunch of movement and just actual unadulterated joy.”