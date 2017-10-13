Beck debuts new material and covers Tom Petty and Talking Heads at ‘Colors’ launch show in London

Beck returns to London to storm Camden's Electric Ballroom

Beck stormed London last night, playing a career-spanning set at the Electric Ballroom in Camden. Check out footage and the setlist below.

Following his intimate surprise show at Omeara at the weekend, Beck returned to London for a launch show for his new acclaimed new album ‘Colors‘.

“Think of tonight as a celebration,” Beck told the sold-out crowd, looking ahead to his new record being released at midnight. “We’re gonna start slow – think of us as opening for ourselves.”

He then led through a number of his more tender acoustic-led numbers, largely from his GRAMMY-winning album ‘Morning Phase’, before kicking into a high octane dance-rock set with ‘Devil’s Haircut’.

As well as performing ‘Colors’ title track live for the first time, he also aired ‘Up All Night’ and ‘Wow’ from the record – along with recent one-off single ‘Dreams’. Other highlights included ‘Black Tambourine’, ‘The New Pollution’, ‘E-Pro’ and ‘Girl’ – with the crowd remaining as animated as the band throughout the flawless, hit-packed set.

During the now traditional breakdown during ‘Where It’s At’ where the band perform segments of covers to introduce each member, Beck and the band aired brief renditions of Talking Heads’ ‘Once In A Lifetime’, Tom Petty’s ‘American Girl’ and ‘London Calling’ by The Clash among others.

Beck’s setlist was:

Blackbird Chain

Blue Moon

Lost Cause

Say Goodbye

Heart Is a Drum

Devils Haircut

Nausea

Go It Alone

Black Tambourine

Think I’m in Love

The New Pollution

Mixed Bizness

Qué Onda Güero

Girl

Wow

Colors (Live Debut)

Up All Night

Dreams

Loser

E-Pro

Encore:

Where It’s At

One Foot in the Grave

Beck’s new album ‘Colors’ is out now.