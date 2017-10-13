Beck debuts new material and covers Tom Petty and Talking Heads at ‘Colors’ launch show in London
Beck stormed London last night, playing a career-spanning set at the Electric Ballroom in Camden. Check out footage and the setlist below.
Following his intimate surprise show at Omeara at the weekend, Beck returned to London for a launch show for his new acclaimed new album ‘Colors‘.
“Think of tonight as a celebration,” Beck told the sold-out crowd, looking ahead to his new record being released at midnight. “We’re gonna start slow – think of us as opening for ourselves.”
He then led through a number of his more tender acoustic-led numbers, largely from his GRAMMY-winning album ‘Morning Phase’, before kicking into a high octane dance-rock set with ‘Devil’s Haircut’.
As well as performing ‘Colors’ title track live for the first time, he also aired ‘Up All Night’ and ‘Wow’ from the record – along with recent one-off single ‘Dreams’. Other highlights included ‘Black Tambourine’, ‘The New Pollution’, ‘E-Pro’ and ‘Girl’ – with the crowd remaining as animated as the band throughout the flawless, hit-packed set.
During the now traditional breakdown during ‘Where It’s At’ where the band perform segments of covers to introduce each member, Beck and the band aired brief renditions of Talking Heads’ ‘Once In A Lifetime’, Tom Petty’s ‘American Girl’ and ‘London Calling’ by The Clash among others.
Beck’s setlist was:
Blackbird Chain
Blue Moon
Lost Cause
Say Goodbye
Heart Is a Drum
Devils Haircut
Nausea
Go It Alone
Black Tambourine
Think I’m in Love
The New Pollution
Mixed Bizness
Qué Onda Güero
Girl
Wow
Colors (Live Debut)
Up All Night
Dreams
Loser
E-Pro
Encore:
Where It’s At
One Foot in the Grave
Beck’s new album ‘Colors’ is out now.