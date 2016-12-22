Beck gives update on progress and release of new album

2017 just keeps on getting better

Beck has given an update on his hotly-anticipated new album – telling fans that it’s coming ‘very soon’.

Following the release of recent singles ‘Wow‘, ‘Dreams‘ and his song for the FIFA soundtrack ‘Up All Night‘, fans have been eagerly awaiting news on his 10th album and the follow-up to the GRAMMY-winning ‘Morning Phase‘ for some time.

Originally pencilled for release in summer 2015, it was then pushed back to a November 2016 release which never materialised. Now, all has been made clear.

In a new interview with KROQ, Beck says that the album is “forthcoming… very soon” and that he’s “just finished [it] up.”

Speaking of the delays with the record, he added: “This record was supposed to come out over the last year, and then I’ve been touring and doing a million other things.”

The album is said to be inspired by The Strokes, after Beck performed with them at Hyde Park for British Summer Time back in 2015.

“It’s a summer night, people have their hands up,” he said. “It’s a communal, celebratory thing. I wanted to take that into the studio, a kind of energy or joy. The thing that wakes you up a little bit.”

Speaking to NME about the record, Beck said: “This record has felt like a lot of freedom, as I’ve had time to work things out and try things. I’ll go too far in one direction, then go too far in another. There were a few other ideas that have come out of making this record that are interesting and have pushed me in other directions.”