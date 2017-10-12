Beck reveals what Kanye West actually thought of his Grammy award-winning album

The rapper had infamously claimed that Beck's Best Album prize at the 2015 ceremony should have gone to Beyoncé

Beck has revealed that Kanye West actually ‘liked’ his Grammy award-winning album ‘Morning Phase’, despite the rapper’s claim at the 2015 ceremony that Beck should “respect artistry” and hand the award over to Beyoncé.

West’s claims came at the conclusion of the prize-giving ceremony in February 2015, which followed the rapper initially following Beck on stage as the latter went to collect his award for Best Album.

However, Beck has now revealed that the incident is now water under the bridge – with West having reached out to Beck since to tell him that he actually liked ‘Morning Phase’.

Speaking to the BBC, Beck recalled the Grammys incident on a night which stimulated “a mixture of shock and amazement.”

“Eternally, there was this circus of media and the things that Kanye was saying and Beyoncé fans who were angry and that’s something that you don’t ask for,” he recalled. “But it’s like: ‘What did you expect?’ Ha! You know, it’s the music business. You’re walking right into centre of the whole thing – it’s a circus.”

Asked about how the episode meant that he was in “an elite club” with Taylor Swift – referring to the fact that they’d both been interrupted by West at awards shows – Beck then revealed that West had later told Swift that he liked ‘Morning Phase’.

“We were laughing about it. She’d had dinner with Kanye after the Grammys thing happened and ‘Morning Phase’ came on in the restaurant they were in and he stopped the conversation and said: ‘What is this? This is good.’ She was smiling and said: ‘This is ‘Morning Phase’!’

“So even when he went on that whole thing I didn’t take it personal and he reached out after,” he continued. “Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. Ultimately he had let me know that he liked the record.”

Beck was part of a star-studded line-up on the latest edition of Later… with Jools Holland this week, performing ‘Devil’s Haircut’ and ‘Up All Night’.