Beck launches ‘Colors’ and covers The Clash and Gary Numan at surprise, intimate London gig

He also honoured Tom Petty and warned against his least favourite language

Beck stormed London last night, playing a surprise last-minute, intimate show at Omeara. Check out photos, footage and the setlist below.

After teasing fans in the day, the alt-rock veteran then confirmed that he’d be playing a gig for just a few hundred lucky fans at the London Bridge venue. Launching new album ‘Colors‘, which will be released this week on Friday October 13, Beck gave new single ‘Up All Night’ its live debut.

Other highlights included soulful cuts from his Grammy-winning ‘Morning Phase’, along with recent one-off single ‘Dreams’ and the indie classics of ‘Loser’, ‘E-Pro’, ‘Devil’s Haircut’, ‘The New Pollution’ and ‘Think I’m In Love’. As well as performing ‘Nausea’ for the first time since 2012, Beck also threw in snippet covers of ‘London Calling’ by The Clash, ‘Cars’ by Gary Numan and Donna Summer’s ‘I Feel Love’ while introducing his bandmates.

It's #Beck covering #TheClash at #Omeara. Shot by @mikewilliamssss A post shared by Andrew Trendell (@andrewtrendell) on Oct 9, 2017 at 4:50am PDT

“I’m feeling a bit sentimental,” Beck told the crowd. “Maybe it’s that time of year. Maybe it’s because I got to see Tom Petty play his last show last week. It puts all of these moments in perspective so I really appreciate being here. It’s all a fleeting thing.”

In another moment of brilliant banter, Beck said from the stage: “I don’t support the word ‘lit’. Everyone says that. I’m glad that hasn’t caught on over here. Do you say Gucci here? People say how are you doing and then people say ‘Gucci’. We need to come up with some new words.”

When an audience member put forward the word ‘wowsers’, Beck replied: “Like Wow? Yeah, I like that. I’d like to hear that in a Young Thug song. I’m gonna take that home with me.”

I FEEEEEEEELLLLL LOOOOOOOVVVVEEE . . . #beck #omeara #goat #bestgigever A post shared by Mike Williams (@mikewilliamssss) on Oct 8, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

The absolute greatest #beck A post shared by Charlotte Gunn (@charliegunn) on Oct 8, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

Beck’s setlist was:

Blackbird Chain

Blue Moon

Lost Cause

Say Goodbye

Heart Is a Drum

Devils Haircut

Nausea (First time since 2012)

Go It Alone

Black Tambourine

Think I’m in Love

The New Pollution

Mixed Bizness

Qué Onda Güero

Soul of a Man

Paper Tiger

Dreams

Up All Night (Live Debut)

E-Pro

Loser

Encore:

Where It’s At

#beck secret gig at omeara was incredible! All the favs played to like 150 people… A post shared by JS (@superior_jenetics) on Oct 8, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

As well as appearing on ‘Later…With Jools Holland’ this week, Beck releases ‘Colors’ on Friday October 6. More UK and world tour dates are expected to be announced soon.