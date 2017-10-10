You can own a copy of Beck’s new album signed by MC Hammer

'Colors' is out on Friday (October 13)

A music retailer in the US is selling copies of Beck‘s new album – as signed by MC Hammer.

Beck releases his 13th studio album ‘Colors’ on Friday (October 13). It’s the follow-up to the musician’s Grammy Album Of The Year for 2015, ‘Morning Phase‘.

Now US music and comic store Newbury Comics is selling CD copies of ‘Colors’ that come with a booklet signed by ‘U Can’t Touch This’ star MC Hammer.

While Hammer wasn’t involved directly with the album, a representative for Beck has explained that the two artists are fans of one another and that MC Hammer wanted to sign copies of the record.

“‘Colors’ is a great party record,” Hammer says in a statement. Order the MC Hammer-signed Beck album here.

Beck recently played an intimate London show. He plays another later this week. As well as this, the musician appears on Later…With Jools Holland this week too.

Beck previously described his new record as “simple and uplifting and galvanising, where the spirit moves you, that kind of feeling.”

He added: “This new record I focused on that feeling. It’s the easiest to fail at. Or to come off on one hand disingenuous, or on the other hand just trite, or, you know, there’s that fine line between platitude and just the truth. And that fine line between making a big commotion and a bunch of movement and just actual unadulterated joy.”

See the full tracklisting for ‘Colors’ below.

‘Colors’

‘7th Heaven’

‘I’m So Free’

‘Dear Life’

‘No Distraction’

‘Dreams’

‘Wow’

‘Up All Night’

‘Square One’

‘Fix Me’