Beck confirms new album title, release date and explains new album delay

Record confirmed to be called 'Colors' and coming in October

Beck has confirmed his new album title and release date, also explaining that the wait for his long-delayed record.

Said to be ‘inspired by The Strokes‘, the follow-up and upbeat sister album to 2014’s GRAMMY-winning ‘Morning Phase‘ has long been expected – and was last scheduled for a Spring 2017 release.

Reports recently suggested the LP would be called ‘Colors’ and due for release in October and now he has confirmed this.

“I suppose the record could have come out a year or two ago,” Beck told Rolling Stone. “But these are complex songs all trying to do two or three things at once. It’s not retro and not modern. To get everything to sit together so it doesn’t sound like a huge mess was quite an undertaking.”

“I’ve always been doing my thing,” he added. “I feel like more and more I have a sort of open passport where I just go in and go out, away from the eye of the hurricane. It’s interesting.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Beck discussed Kanye West famously interrupting his Grammys acceptance speech in 2015. “I’ve had some trippy things happen in my life,” he said of the incident. “But that was up there, for sure.”