Beck unveils new song ‘No Distraction’ and new version of ‘Up All Night’

The former premiered on American radio last weekend, while the updated version of 'Up All Night' is debuting with its video today (September 6)

Beck has shared two new songs, ‘No Distraction’ and a new mix of ‘Up All Night’.

The musician will release his thirteenth studio album ‘Colors’ on October 13. He paired the announcement of his latest LP with the release of the single ‘Dear Life’ last month.

Beck has continued the momentum towards the release of ‘Colors’ by sharing two new songs. The first, ‘No Distraction’, premiered on Gary Calamar’s radio show on KCRW on Sunday (September 3) – listen to the new track at the 20:15 mark below.

https://kcrw-od.streamguys1.com/kcrw/audio/website/music/or/KCRW-gary_calamar-latest_show-170903.mp3

Following that premiere, today (September 6) will see the release of a new album mix of ‘Up All Night’. The song was previously released on the soundtrack to FIFA 17, but that version of the track will not be included on ‘Colors’.

Beck teased the release of both ‘Up All Night’ and its accompanying video on his social media channels last night – see the promo below.

See the full tracklisting for ‘Colors’ below.

‘Colors’

‘7th Heaven’

‘I’m So Free’

‘Dear Life’

‘No Distraction’

‘Dreams’

‘Wow’

‘Up All Night’

‘Square One’

‘Fix Me’

The record is now available to pre-order from Beck’s official website and will be released as a limited edition deluxe vinyl, featuring two red vinyl LPs in a special, die-cut gatefold package.