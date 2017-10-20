“It’s like losing family”: Beck opens up on Tom Petty’s death

"It was just gut wrenching".

Beck has opened up on the death of Tom Petty, openly describing how the music icon’s passing felt like ‘losing family’.

The singer, 47, opened up to Billboard Magazine about the death of Petty and revealed how he had been in the crowd for his final show at the Hollywood Bowl in September.

“It was just gut-wrenching. I was at his last show [at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 25]. We did shows with him years ago, but I didn’t get to work with him or spend a lot of time with him”, Beck revealed.

‘He covered a few of my songs when I was starting out, which meant a lot to me. He’s probably the first musician of that stature who reached out like that.

‘The [Heartbreakers] really were an LA band, just as much as The Beach Boys. Their music was an idealisation of even the banal parts of LA. This sort of beautiful summer day in the Valley, that kind of feeling. If you grew up here, it’s like losing family, he revealed.

Petty died from an heart attack on October 2 and was laid to rest earlier this week at the same yoga retreat in California where George Harrison was buried.

The dark of the sun we will stand together💜 A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

His daughter, AnnaKimViolette, was among those leading tributes to her father, sharing a picture from the funeral that featured a black and white photo of Petty.

“The dark of the sun we will stand together”, she wrote.