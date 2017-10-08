Beck confirms he will play intimate London show tonight

The LA artist will release his thirteenth studio album, 'Colors', on Friday (October 13)

After teasing fans on social media, Beck has announced a last minute London gig due to take place tonight (October 8).

The LA artist, who will release his thirteenth studio album ‘Colors’ on Friday (October 13), will perform in the intimate surroundings of south London venue Omeara.

Beck had tweeted three images yesterday that gradually revealed a picture of the venue. Earlier today, he confirmed details of the surprise show.

Doors for the gig will open at 6:30pm, while entry will be cash only. Omeara confirmed on their Facebook page tickets will be priced at £30.

‘Colors’ is Beck’s follow-up to the Grammy Album Of The Year for 2015, ‘Morning Phase’.

The record is now available to pre-order from Beck’s official website and will be released as a limited edition deluxe vinyl, featuring two red vinyl LPs in a special, die-cut gatefold package.

See the full tracklisting for ‘Colors’ below.

‘Colors’

‘7th Heaven’

‘I’m So Free’

‘Dear Life’

‘No Distraction’

‘Dreams’

‘Wow’

‘Up All Night’

‘Square One’

‘Fix Me’