Beck shares cover of Elvis’ ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’

The song was recorded for the 'Man In The High Castle' soundtrack

Beck has unveiled his cover of the Elvis classic ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’. Check it out below.

The track is taken from the Danger Mouse-curated soundtrack to the hit US TV show ‘The Man In The High Castle’ – also featuring the likes of Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, The Shins, MGMT and many more.

The soundtrack consists of songs from the ’60s. Explaining the tracklist to Billboard, Danger Mouse said: “Because it was ‘62 – pre-Beatles, pre-most stuff people celebrate now as far as rock and roll — it was a chance to do something different.”

While Beck’s next record is said to be upbeat, rocky and ‘inspired by The Strokes‘, his take on the seminal Elvis hit is a soulful affair, leaning on the more tender mood of his previous GRAMMY-winning album ‘Morning Phase’.

Can’t Help Falling in Love Can’t Help Falling in Love, a song by Beck on Spotify

After being pushed back several times, Beck’s new album is now set for a Spring 2017 release date.

The album features 10 songs which according to Beck are “simple and uplifting and galvanising, where the spirit moves you, that kind of feeling. Those are the hardest. This new record I focused on that feeling. It’s the easiest to fail at. Or to come off on one hand disingenuous, or on the other hand just trite, or, you know, there’s that fine line between platitude and just the truth. And that fine line between making a big commotion and a bunch of movement and just actual unadulterated joy.”