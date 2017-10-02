Preview new Beck song ‘Square One’ in trailer for HBO’s ‘Divorce’ season 2

Beck will release his thirteenth studio album 'Colors' on October 13

A new Beck song features in the trailer for season two of HBO’s Divorce.

Beck will release his thirteenth studio album ‘Colors’ on October 13.

Ahead of his LP release, his song ‘Square One’ soundtracks this new trailer for Divorce, which stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church. The show returns to HBO in January 2018.

‘Colors’ is Beck’s follow-up to the Grammy Album Of The Year for 2015, ‘Morning Phase‘. Preview the album’s title-track here.

The record is now available to pre-order from Beck’s official website and will be released as a limited edition deluxe vinyl, featuring two red vinyl LPs in a special, die-cut gatefold package.

See the full tracklisting for ‘Colors’ below.

‘Colors’

‘7th Heaven’

‘I’m So Free’

‘Dear Life’

‘No Distraction’

‘Dreams’

‘Wow’

‘Up All Night’

‘Square One’

‘Fix Me’

Beck previously described the record as “simple and uplifting and galvanising, where the spirit moves you, that kind of feeling.”

He added: “This new record I focused on that feeling. It’s the easiest to fail at. Or to come off on one hand disingenuous, or on the other hand just trite, or, you know, there’s that fine line between platitude and just the truth. And that fine line between making a big commotion and a bunch of movement and just actual unadulterated joy.”