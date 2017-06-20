Bee Gee’s Barry Gibb reveals a man tried to molest him as a child

He also spoke out against Jimmy Savile

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb has revealed that a man once attempted to molest him as a child.

The one surviving member of the brother trio of disco brothers was speaking to the Radio Times about his life, when he discussed his traumatic childhood experience.

“I’ve never said this before, Jesus Christ, should I be saying it now?” said Gibb. “But there was a moment in time when a man tried to molest me when I was about four years old. He didn’t touch me, but other things happened, and happened to other kids.

“And eventually they came and arrested him, and they woke me up during the night. Four years old and a policeman on your bed at four in the morning, interviewing you!”

Gibb added: “If that doesn’t teach you about life, nothing does. But it’s vivid for me still. I’ve never told anybody.”

The 70-year-old music veteran also opened up about not wanting to discuss his relationship with shamed DJ Jimmy Savile while appearing on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

“Jimmy Savile’s name was never mentioned,” said Gibb. “Piers asked how we met, and I said it was ‘a famous DJ’. I didn’t want to mention his name.

“I can’t see why anyone would.”

An NSPCC spokesman then told NME: “Barry Gibb has shown exceptional bravery in talking about abuse from his past. The revelations show that it is never too late to come forward.

“Survivors must feel able to speak out about abuse, no matter how long ago it took place. The NSPCC will always be there for children who have suffered abuse, the effects of which can last a lifetime.

“Adults can contact the NSPCC Helpline for 24/7 help, support and advice on 0808 800 5000 or help@nspcc.org.uk, while children and young people can contact Childline for free, confidential support and advice, 24 hours a day on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk”

Meanwhile, this weekend sees Barry Gibb perform in the Sunday Legends’ slot at Glastonbury 2017. He’ll perform on the Pyramid Stage at 4pm on Sunday. See the full Glastonbury 2017 stage times here.