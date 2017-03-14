Police break up rave started by a beginners’ DJ class

The Nottingham rave - which took place at a local school - was eventually ended at 3:30am by the authorities

A beginners’ DJ class in Nottingham had to be broken up by police after it turned into a 250-strong rave.

The evening class at West Bridgford’s Rushcliffe School in the south of the city was booked for a three-hour slot on Saturday (March 11). But, after the 7pm-10pm booking was completed, things began to escalate.

As reported by the Nottingham Post, the class quickly turned into a rave as attendees began to turn up in their numbers bearing glow sticks and cans of Red Stripe.

Police were called by local residents at around 2am, by which point a reported 250-strong crowd of ravers had descended on the school. The rave was broken up at around 3:30am, with police “satisfied that no offences had been committed.”

Speaking to the Post, Rushcliffe School headteacher Steve Lewis expressed his disappointment at the turn of events.

“Sadly staff were not on site, the person was known to them. They were given the responsibility and that responsibility was placed in the wrong hands. There was 250 people and it lasted until 3.30am, and at one point the fire brigade got called out because the smoke alarm went off.

“We are absolutely mortified by it,” Lewis continued. “It is nothing that the school would ever want to be connected with, or Field Sports Management. We are part of the community and want to support it and be good residents.”