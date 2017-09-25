Belle and Sebastian share ‘We Were Beautiful’ video and announce 2018 UK/Europe tour

Band head on tour in February and March of next year

Belle and Sebastian have shared a video for their track ‘We Were Beautiful’ and unveiled a series of live dates for 2018. Scroll below to see those dates.

The Scottish band will head on a tour of Europe from February of next year, playing UK live dates in March. The stint includes two dates at London’s Troxy.

‘We Were Beautiful’ was released as a one-off single in July. Their video for it was directed by Blair Young from The Forest of Black and was shot throughout their home city of Glasgow. Watch below.

Belle and Sebastian’s latest album ‘Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance’ was released in 2015.

See the band’s full tour dates below:

February

5 Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

6 Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie

7 Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

9 Nantes, France – Stereolox

11 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

12 Zurich, Switzerland – X-tra Limmathaus

13 Milan, Italy – Fabrique

14 Bologna, Italy – Estragon

16 Munich, Germany – Muffathalle

17 Berlin, Germany – Admiralspalast

18 Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp

19 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Carre

21 Copenhagen, Denmark – DK Studio 1

22 Stockholm, Sweden – Munchen Brewery

23 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

24 Gothenburg, Sweden – Studios

March

6 Cornwall, England – Truro Hall

8 Cardiff, Wales – Millenium Center

9 Aberystwyth, Wales – Arts Centre

10 Nottingham, England – Rock City

12 Manchester, England – Bridgewater Hall

13 Cambridge, England – Corn Exchange

15 Brighton, England – Brighton Dome

16 London, England – Troxy

17 London, England – Troxy

19 Liverpool, England – Philharmonic

20 York, England – Grand Opera House

22 Gateshead, England – Sage Gateshead

23 Perth, Scotland – Perth Concert Hall

24 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall

26 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street

27 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street