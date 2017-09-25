Belle and Sebastian share ‘We Were Beautiful’ video and announce 2018 UK/Europe tour
Band head on tour in February and March of next year
Belle and Sebastian have shared a video for their track ‘We Were Beautiful’ and unveiled a series of live dates for 2018. Scroll below to see those dates.
The Scottish band will head on a tour of Europe from February of next year, playing UK live dates in March. The stint includes two dates at London’s Troxy.
‘We Were Beautiful’ was released as a one-off single in July. Their video for it was directed by Blair Young from The Forest of Black and was shot throughout their home city of Glasgow. Watch below.
Belle and Sebastian’s latest album ‘Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance’ was released in 2015.
See the band’s full tour dates below:
February
5 Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma
6 Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie
7 Paris, France – Salle Pleyel
9 Nantes, France – Stereolox
11 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
12 Zurich, Switzerland – X-tra Limmathaus
13 Milan, Italy – Fabrique
14 Bologna, Italy – Estragon
16 Munich, Germany – Muffathalle
17 Berlin, Germany – Admiralspalast
18 Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp
19 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Carre
21 Copenhagen, Denmark – DK Studio 1
22 Stockholm, Sweden – Munchen Brewery
23 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
24 Gothenburg, Sweden – Studios
March
6 Cornwall, England – Truro Hall
8 Cardiff, Wales – Millenium Center
9 Aberystwyth, Wales – Arts Centre
10 Nottingham, England – Rock City
12 Manchester, England – Bridgewater Hall
13 Cambridge, England – Corn Exchange
15 Brighton, England – Brighton Dome
16 London, England – Troxy
17 London, England – Troxy
19 Liverpool, England – Philharmonic
20 York, England – Grand Opera House
22 Gateshead, England – Sage Gateshead
23 Perth, Scotland – Perth Concert Hall
24 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall
26 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street
27 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street