Belle & Sebastian respond to Noel Gallagher’s claims that music and life was ‘freer’ in the ’90s’

Belle & Sebastian frontman Stuart Murdoch disagrees with Noel Gallagher‘s claims that music and culture was ‘freer’ in the ’90s – stating that it’s easier for people to express themselves now.

Gallagher was speaking around the announcement of his new album ‘Who Built The Moon?’, when he discussed the pitfalls that face modern bands in comparison to when Oasis were at their Britpop peak.

“If you’re 20, and you’re entering the music business now, you won’t know what’s gone before,” said Gallagher. “So for a 20 year old you won’t realise, but the ‘90’s, it’s only now people are starting to realise what a fantastic decade that was, for all sorts of things, for politics, fashion, music, sport.

“There’s lots of stuff that’s stood the test of time, Trainspotting as you mentioned for one, and all those great bands, Oasis, Verve, Pulp, all that mob. It was a lot freer then for sure. When I meet younger bands they seem to have more of a career head on. Whereas back in the ‘90’s it was just you were kind of winging it and having a laugh.”

Responding to Gallagher’s claims, Murdoch told NME: “Nah – he’s just saying it’s freer because he doesn’t realise he’s so rich and privileged.

“That’s probably his perception of freedom. On the whole, people are probably freer to express themselves now more than any other time in history. Anybody can make a record these days.”

This week saw Belle And Sebastian announce the release of three new EPs – titled ‘How To Solve Our Human Problems’.