Ben Affleck wants to be “part of the solution” after sexual harassment allegations

He faced sexual assault allegations last month.

Ben Affleck has said that he is reevaluating his own behaviour amid allegations of sexual assault, and hopes to become “part of the solution”.

Last month, the Oscar-winning actor and director was forced to apologise after 2003 footage showed him groping actress Hilarie Burton while she hosted MTV’s Total Request Live.

Another clip surfaced a short while after, showing Affleck pulling TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap.

Now, he’s told the Associated Press that he has been “looking at my own behaviour and addressing that and making sure I’m part of the solution.”

Last month, Rose McGowan also claimed that Affleck lied about about his knowledge of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment, as news of the shamed film exec’s sexual harassment continues to spread.

Posting on Twitter, McGowan has accused the actor of ‘lying’, claiming that he has known about Weinstein’s sexual misconduct for years.

“GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face,” McGowan wrote on Twitter.

“The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie.”

In a further exchange with The New York Times, McGowan confirmed that she was accusing Affleck of lying about his supposed lack of knowledge of Weinstein’s affairs, and that she had told him explicitly about her mistreatment.