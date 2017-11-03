Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino pens op-ed on sexual assault allegations in Hollywood

She describes 2017 as 'the year of male consequence'.

Best Coast‘s Bethany Cosentino has written a full opinion piece regarding the recent sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

In recent weeks, the Hollywood film producer has been accused of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women – allegations that Weinstein “unequivocally denies”.

In a piece for billboard, Cosentino says that if ‘we look back on history we might be able to see where this horrific reality came from,’ adding that ‘the attack on women and the idea that men with power abuse it is nothing new. In 2017, though, it feels more prevalent than ever.’

She describes Weinstein as ‘the dictionary image of a systematic problem facing our nation — The Man With Power Who Abuses It’ and alleges that there are ‘Weinstein’s everywhere’.

“Not just in big powerful industries, either. They’re in colleges, at Halloween parties, at car washes, in grocery stores — they’re everywhere,” she adds.

“The way I found my voice in discussing this grotesque problem is because I am one of those women. I’m a woman who works in an industry that clumps all women together and treats us like we’re a “genre.” A girl with a guitar is not just a human being standing on a stage — she is quite literally a girl with a guitar… who will be referred to as such on numerous occasions and asked millions of times what it “feels like” to be herself,” she continues.

“I am a woman that feels unsafe when I’m walking alone at night, sometimes even in broad daylight, because I can feel the infinite stares of men’s eyes gazing at me while I walk by.”

She goes on to discuss the sexual assault allegations against former Real Estate member Matt Mondanile.

The former Real Estate guitarist has been accused of numerous instances of sexual abuse, leading to cancelled tour dates and a statement in which Mondanile purported to be “endlessly sorry for my inappropriate behaviour”, whilst also claiming that “much of what has been written and talked about is false and defamatory.”

“Why is it that a male guitar player of a prominent Indie band can corner women and allegedly push them into closets for years and when he’s finally fired and the women have spoken up he can so casually say “I made a mistake.” See, this isn’t a mistake — it’s an epidemic and it’s everywhere. What are we doing to protect our girls and ourselves from this terror?” Cosentino asks.

The Best Coast frontwoman also states that ‘it took a large group of rich, white, famous women to broadcast this conversation loudly enough for some of those who have chosen to ignore these cries to finally pay attention.’