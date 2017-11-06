The best reactions to Noel Gallagher and Johnny Marr’s Manchester City ‘man date’

The two indie icons watched yesterday's game together

Noel Gallagher and Johnny Marr watched yesterday’s Manchester City game together, sending indie fans across the globe into a frenzy.

The two have become fast friends over the years, with Marr joining Gallagher both on-stage and as part of his upcoming new album ‘Who Built The Moon?’. Yesterday (November 5) saw Manchester City win 3-1 against Arsenal at home, with the two indie icons spotted in the crowd, enjoying the game together.

“So much Manc genius in two seats,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Some fans were less than impressed, though, with Manchester United fans accusing the pair of ‘supporting the wrong team’.

One viral tweet saw a fan caption a video of the pair chatting with “…and he keeps leaving messages on my phone moaning about everything – road works, Polish Tesco delivery drivers. Falafel”, in reference to Marr’s fellow ex-Smiths musician Morrissey‘s ongoing right-wing rhetoric.

Others took the opportunity to chastise Arsenal’s disappointing performance, quipping that “Noel Gallagher and Johnny Marr have caused City’s defence more problems than [Arsenal player Mesut] Ozil today.”

Some others just used the opportunity to make dreadful puns.

Others commented on the clip of Johnny Marr ‘chewing Noel’s ear off’ – one even making a jokey reference to the backlash around Noel Gallagher’s new single ‘Holy Mountain’ and its supposed similarities to Ricky Martin’s ‘She Bangs’.

Recently, Noel Gallagher poured scorn over the notion of an Oasis reunion, claiming that reforming the band would ‘kill him as a person’.

