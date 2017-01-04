The best-selling British debut album of 2016 revealed – and it might surprise you

Yes, Bradley Walsh outsold Blossoms, Jack Garratt and Zayn Malik

The best-selling British debut album of 2016 has been revealed, with the shock result of Bradley Walsh outselling the likes of Blossoms, Zayn Malik and Jack Garratt.

The former footballer turned comedian, singer, actor, TV presenter and star of ‘The Chase’ and ‘Coronation Street’ released the only debut album to reach gold status and sell more than 100,000 copies in 2016.

Despite previous reports that Blossoms‘ was in fact the best-selling British debut, now it has come to light that Walsh’s album of swing covers ‘Chasing Dreams’ shifted a massive 111,650 copies, becoming the 57th best-selling British album of the year, evening outselling the likes of established acts such as Reading & Leeds headliners Biffy Clyro, Mercury-winner Skepta and the returning Tom Odell – reports Music Business Worldwide.

BBC Sound Of 2016 shortlist guitar champions Blossoms’ self-titled debut sold an impressive 74,155 units, while One Direction turned solo star Zayn Malik’s ‘Mind Of Mine’ followed with 65,208 and Brits’ Critics’ Choice Jack Garratt came in at the fourth best-selling British debut album with ‘Phase’ selling 62,954 copies.

– Read more: Blossoms – the full NME cover interview

Speaking to NME about their runaway success, Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden said: “Everything we say, we believe in. We want to be that big. We want to be massive – we’ve always said that and we’re not embarrassed about it. We want it. And we’re ready for it.”

