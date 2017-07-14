Spotify reveal ‘top 20 rock bands in the world’

Spotify has revealed a list of the top 20 rock acts in the world, based on the amount of streams they’ve received.

In news that may or may not come as a surprise, the list is topped by Coldplay, just ahead of US rock giants Twenty One Pilots. Just behind them are The Beatles – who were finally added to Spotify and streaming services on Christmas Eve 2015. The top five is completed by Linkin Park and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The list was released for the ‘International Day of Rock N Roll’, to mark the anniversary of 1985’s Live Aid concert yesterday. The ranking is based on the amount of streams that each rock act has received in the first half of 2017 so far.

Check out the full list below.

Top 20 Rock Acts Globally on Spotify:

1. Coldplay

2. Twenty One Pilots

3. The Beatles

4. Linkin Park

5. Red Hot Chili Peppers

6. Panic! A The Disco

7. Metallica

8. Arctic Monkeys

9. Queen

10. Fall Out Boy

11. Green Day

12. AC/DC

13. Pink Floyd

14. Blink-182

15. Paramore

16. Guns N’ Roses

17. Nirvana

18. The Rolling Stones

19. The 1975

20. Kings of Leon

Meanwhile, today marks the release of Coldplay’s new ‘Kaleidoscope EP‘, as they continue with a run of European tour dates that have so far seen them perform with a wheelchair-bound fan in Dublin and play a cover of the Welsh national anthem in Cardiff.