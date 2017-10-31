Bestival announces circus theme and ticket details for 2018

Roll up, roll up....

The return of Bestival has been confirmed for 2018, with details revealed of an extensive circus theme and a new date for the festival that breaks with tradition.

After being held every September since 2004, the 2018 edition of the festival will instead move forward to August 2-5, and will see its return to Dorset’s Lulworth Estate once more after relocating from the Isle of Wight earlier this year.

The fancy dress haven will also adopt a circus theme for 2018, with an Art Car Night Circus Parade, flying trapeze, fire eating, knife throwing, bearded ladies and an Insect Circus Museum being some of the main attractions on offer.

Pre-sale tickets are set to go on sale from 10am on Friday, priced at £149. You can register to buy them here.

After the presale, Early Birds will then go on sale Monday at 10am priced at £149.

Describing the festival’s return, founder Rob Da Bank said: “Yes fellow Bestivalites it’s time to run away and join the Circus, Bestival style!

“Bearded freaks, insane acrobats, high wire daredevils, mutant jugglers and an out of control ringmaster all eager for you to join the most colourful show on earth await! And what makes this show even more unmissable is we have moved into peak season August style and will be open a month earlier than usual… so what are you waiting for?”