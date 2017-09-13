John Michie shares picture of daughter Louella’s empty bedroom after Bestival death

25-year-old Louella Michie sadly passed away at the festival.

Holby City actor John Michie has shared a picture of his daughter Louella Michie’s empty bedroom after she tragically died at Bestival.

Louella Michie, 25, had been attending the festival and was reported missing just before 1am on Monday (Sept 11). Her body was later found in the wooded area at the edge of the festival’s site.

John Michie shared the photo on his Instagram without a caption. The public have been commenting on the image with messages of support and love. You can see it below.

Yesterday (Sept 12), the actor labelled his daughter’s death a “tragic mistake” after a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“We’ve lost our angel”, he told The Sun. “It’s not murder – they were friends. It was just a tragic mistake, a tragic accident. This was not a murder. They were boyfriend and girlfriend.

“She touched so many lives. She was so very positive, so bright, so out there. She had such energy. The tributes to her have been incredible.”

Loyle Carner also paid tribute to Michie after her death was announced, revealing that he had known her since he was “little”.

“Heartbroken to hear what happened at bestival. I’ve known Louella since I was little”, the rapper wrote.

“She was intelligent, beautiful, funny and always used to look out for me. Sending all my love to her family x”